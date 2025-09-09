iOS 26 RC Now Available Ahead Of Next Week's Public Launch

After three long months of testing, Apple is almost ready to launch iOS 26 to the public, as the company just made its Release Candidate version available to developers. While this build won't be much different from beta 9, it's the final test build before every compatible iPhone gets the update.

iOS 26 RC is all about the Liquid Glass design. Over the past few months, Apple has been tweaking the transparency of the UI to achieve the perfect balance between style and readability. This new design language is also available across the other operating systems, as users will find it on iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

For Apple, iOS 26 is all about the interoperability between its systems, so navigating iOS and then switching to iPadOS and macOS will be more seamless than ever before. The company also revamped several of its first-party apps while improving on Apple Intelligence platform.