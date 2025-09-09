iPadOS 26 RC Now Available With A Focus On Productivity For iPad Users

Three months after Apple previewed iPadOS 26 during the WWDC 2025 keynote, the company is almost ready to make the update available to all iPad users, as it just seeded the Release Candidate version. With iPadOS 26 RC, Apple is revamping the iPad experience with new productivity features, apps, and multitasking capabilities.

After years of users asking for a more capable iPadOS, Apple is finally delivering it. More impressively, the update won't just benefit the iPad Pro models, but all the company's supported tablets. One of the best examples of that is the new window tilling system, which lets you open multiple windows and manage them at the same time, just like you would do on macOS.

A new Preview app is also available with iPadOS 26 RC. This software has been built for iPad users, even though it's available on the Mac, and it works perfectly with the Apple Pencil when it comes to signing a document, sketching, or marking up a PDF. The company is also tweaking the Files app and offering the ability to add folders to the main dock.