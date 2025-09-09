iPhone 17 Accessories: Beats Cases, TechWoven, Crossbody Straps, MagSafe Battery, And More
The iPhone 17 lineup has been officially unveiled by Apple. With these new models, Apple is focusing on bigger battery life, better cameras, improved chips, and an all-new design for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Plus, there's a brand new, ultra-thin entry in the iPhone lineup in the form of the iPhone Air, which replaces the iPhone Plus line.
Even though the company claims that the backs of the new iPhones are four times more resistant than the previous generation, and the front offers twice the resistance thanks to Ceramic Shield 2, these expensive devices can still break.
That's where Apple's accessories come in. Apple and Beats aren't just offering new protective cases, but also crossbody straps and even a new iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for the company's thinnest smartphone. Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Apple's new accessories for the iPhone 17, and what the company is offering with each one of them.
Beats offers its biggest collection of iPhone cases to date
Following the success of Beats' first iPhone 16 cases last year, the company is now expanding its offerings with Kickstand and Rugged options. For the Kickstand Case with MagSafe and Camera Control, Beats will let consumers pick between Lime Stone, Pebble Pink, Bedrock Blue, and Granite Gray color options.
This case is an evolution of the original one released by Beats, as it still features a hard plastic material. What makes it unique is a removable lanyard that opens and attaches to a magnetic point on the side of the case. It's possible to use the end of the lanyard as a kickstand. The Kickstand Case with MagSafe and Camera Control costs $59.99.
Additionally, the new Beats Rugged Case with MagSafe and Camera Control comes in Sierra Orange, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Everest Black for $79.99. What sets it apart is a combination of a tough plastic back with softer, shock-absorbing sides to protect your iPhone.
Apple announces TechWoven, Clear Case, and crossbody straps for iPhone 17 models
Apple has a new take for the iPhone 17 Pro cases. Following the disastrous FineWoven release, the company wants users to believe TechWoven is a better choice. This $59 case is made of a special fabric using 100% recycled polyester, and the threads are woven together to create a textured, colorful finish.
Apple is also selling a Silicone Case for all four new iPhones. These reliable options come in Neon Yellow, Anchor Blue, Purple Fog, Light Moss, and Black. Each costs $49.99, and what makes them different this year is support for the new Crossbody Strap. Available in ten colors, this accessory is designed to attach to Apple cases so iPhone users can have their devices hanging across their body. The strap uses 100% recycled PET yarns, and costs $59.99.
Users can also opt for the $49 Clear Case. The iPhone Air has exclusive options in Shadow and Frost ($49 each) and an iPhone 4-like bumper ($39), which comes in four colors. Finally, Apple also offers a new MagSafe Battery exclusive to the iPhone Air. The company says this $100 accessory adds up to 65% of additional charge to the iPhone Air, bringing it up to 39 hours of video streaming. It offers 12W fast wireless charging on the go and can also charge smaller accessories via USB-C. You can find all of Apple's new iPhone cases on the Apple Store.