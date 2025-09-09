iPhone 17 Accessories: Beats Cases, TechWoven, Crossbody Straps, MagSafe Battery, And More

The iPhone 17 lineup has been officially unveiled by Apple. With these new models, Apple is focusing on bigger battery life, better cameras, improved chips, and an all-new design for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Plus, there's a brand new, ultra-thin entry in the iPhone lineup in the form of the iPhone Air, which replaces the iPhone Plus line.

Even though the company claims that the backs of the new iPhones are four times more resistant than the previous generation, and the front offers twice the resistance thanks to Ceramic Shield 2, these expensive devices can still break.

That's where Apple's accessories come in. Apple and Beats aren't just offering new protective cases, but also crossbody straps and even a new iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for the company's thinnest smartphone. Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Apple's new accessories for the iPhone 17, and what the company is offering with each one of them.