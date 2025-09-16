How To Use Action Mode On Your iPhone

While every iPhone that supports Action Mode in iOS 18 will also have it on iOS 26, Apple has changed the location of the toggle to enable it.

Here's how to use Action Mode on an iPhone running iOS 18:

Open the Camera app. Swipe to the Video tab. Look for the Action Mode toggle, right beside the Flash icon. Start recording a video.

If your iPhone is running iOS 25, here's how to use Action Mode:

Open the Camera app. Switch to Video mode. Tap the Video tab and then choose the Action toggle. Start recording a video.

To get the best out of this mode, you'll need to be in a bright environment, preferably outdoors. If you don't see the option on your iPhone, chances are that your iPhone model doesn't support Action Mode. Here's the list of supported devices:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

As you can see, Action Mode isn't available on the iPhone SE 2, SE 3, or the new 16e. Neither the iPhone 17 Air nor the iPhone 17e may feature Action Mode, as the feature seems to be restricted to iPhone devices with more than one camera.