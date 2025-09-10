Spotify Adds Lossless Streaming For Premium Members At No Extra Cost

After eight years of teasing, Spotify subscribers will finally be able to enjoy lossless streaming. More importantly than that, the company isn't releasing a HiFi or Music Pro subscription. Like its competitors, the streaming service is offering a higher sound quality for Premium users at no extra cost.

However, unlike Apple Music and Tidal, Spotify offers up to 24-bit / 44.1 kHz FLAC, while the others services support at up to 24-bit /192 kHz. Even though taking advantage of this higher quality requires specific hardware, we're finally seeing Spotify catching up with competitors. Still, the company will ahve room to offer a more expensive subscription with Hi-Res Lossless and other rumored perks.

At this moment, Spotify says lossless audio will be available to Premium subscribers in 50 markets over the next two months. The first batch will include Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.