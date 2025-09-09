Spotify Launches New 'Smart Filters' To Help Organize Your Library On The Fly

Spotify continues to look for new ways to let users manage their accounts and express their taste in music. On top of recently relaunching direct messaging in the Spotify app, the music-centric app has also now introduced Smart Filters, which the company claims will help you organize your saved music based on different factors such as genre, activity, mood, and more.

The feature is currently only available for Premium customers, but it looks like it should make organizing your library — at least if you choose to do so based on Spotify's organizational system — a little bit easier. The various types of moods you can select from include funny, rebellious, angst, relaxing, amped, and so on down the list.

It does look like the options offered here can change based on what kind of music you have saved to your library, as the options first showcased under my Smart Filters were different than those under my wife's account.