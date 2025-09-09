Spotify Launches New 'Smart Filters' To Help Organize Your Library On The Fly
Spotify continues to look for new ways to let users manage their accounts and express their taste in music. On top of recently relaunching direct messaging in the Spotify app, the music-centric app has also now introduced Smart Filters, which the company claims will help you organize your saved music based on different factors such as genre, activity, mood, and more.
The feature is currently only available for Premium customers, but it looks like it should make organizing your library — at least if you choose to do so based on Spotify's organizational system — a little bit easier. The various types of moods you can select from include funny, rebellious, angst, relaxing, amped, and so on down the list.
It does look like the options offered here can change based on what kind of music you have saved to your library, as the options first showcased under my Smart Filters were different than those under my wife's account.
How to use Smart Filters on Spotify
If you have access to Smart Filters already — Spotify says the new feature is rolling out to Premium customers in "Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Afraid, the UK, and the US" starting today — then you can tap the filters button in the app to get started. This button looks like two horizontal lines with circles on either end.
Once selected, tap the filter that you want to use to organize your music. It should automatically reset your library based on what types of songs fit into that mood, genre, or activity. Keep in mind that filtering your music will hide other songs that don't fit that mood, so you'll need to tap the X at the top left of the library tab to remove the filter and show your entire library again.
As I noted above, this is just one of a few different ways Spotify has been updating its app to make finding and enjoying the music you love easier. The company also highlighted some other features that you can utilize, including the option to snooze tracks for 30 days, as well as being able to hide songs that you don't want to hear in that playlist anymore. Previously, Spotify launched a new desktop mini player that makes jamming out simpler and less distracting.