What Does 'Ti' Actually Mean On An Nvidia Graphics Card?

Nvidia is well known around the world for creating video graphics cards, with the company holding an impressive 94% market share in the sector. The company even provides the custom graphics chip for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. From more budget-minded offerings to high-end graphics cards, Nvidia needs a way to highlight the highest-end cards in a line, and does so by using the Ti abbreviation, which stands for Titanium.

One thing that helps define all modern Nvidia graphics cards is what is known as the CUDA core. A CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) is responsible for processing the data sent to and from the graphics card, with potentially thousands of CUDA cores being used by a given Nvidia GPU. The more CUDA cores a graphics card has, the more powerful it generally is.

On top of CUDA cores, Nvidia graphics cards rely on dedicated VRAM (Video Random Access Memory) that is designed to process the video data coming from your graphics card. A video card that features more VRAM will allow you to produce and display higher, more complex graphics on screen. Cards in a line with the most CUDA cores and oftentimes with the most built-in VRAM generally earn the coveted Ti branding, marking them as the most powerful in a series.