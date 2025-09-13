Tesla Promised Big Range With The Cybertruck - Here's What Owners Are Actually Getting
The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most unique-looking vehicles currently on the road. Omitting the curves of modern cars for sharp lines and sharper edges, the Cybertruck is a vehicle that captures attention wherever it goes, even as its resale value continues to plummet. It's this design, one that looks almost pulled from a mid-nineties PlayStation video game, that is as much function as it is form. Does that function give you its advertised mileage ranges, however? The answer is, not really.
The sharp steel angles and sloped rear not only give it a distinct look, it also helps provide the Cybertruck with better aerodynamics to improve range. Unfortunately for Cybertruck owners, this design has also led to a number of recalls. As of the summer of 2025, Tesla offers the Cybertruck in three unique configurations, each of which impacts range estimates. Customers can select between the new single-motor Long Range model, the dual-motor All-Wheel Drive model, and the tri-motor Cyberbeast model.
Tesla has stated that the new Long Range configuration will get up to 366 miles on a full charge. The All-Wheel Drive version of the Cybertruck can achieve 325 miles on a complete charge, and those who select the Cyberbeast model can expect 320 miles of range. But what can consumers really expect in terms of range in the real world, and not simply on paper?
The Cybertruck in real-world driving conditions
EVs might someday see batteries with thousands of miles in range, but EV manufacturers in the present have often been overly optimistic about range, sometimes by upwards of 30%. This has created what researchers have dubbed range anxiety, the fear of running out of charge before making it to a given destination. With the cancellation of the Cybertruck range extender battery pack, many potential Cybertruck owners may find themselves facing possible range anxiety.
The real-world range on a Cybertruck will depend on a number of factors, including your speed, road conditions, weather conditions, weight, and more. The All-Wheel-Drive Cybertruck claims 325 miles on a full charge, but recent real-world estimates show a mixed maximum range of anywhere from 226 to 293 miles highway, less than what Tesla promised and states online.
The heavy-duty Cyberbeast model doesn't fare better in terms of range. Some owners have reported that they often see a range of only roughly 250 miles, far below the estimate of 320 that Tesla promotes on their website. Tesla's entry-level Long Range model Cybertruck strips out a lot to reduce its cost, but currently lacks real-world testing because of how new it is, meaning the 366-mile range Tesla claims is all we have to go on. With Cybertruck sales slumping, it might be some time before we get solid range tests on the Long Range Cybertruck.