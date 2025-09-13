Tesla Promised Big Range With The Cybertruck - Here's What Owners Are Actually Getting

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most unique-looking vehicles currently on the road. Omitting the curves of modern cars for sharp lines and sharper edges, the Cybertruck is a vehicle that captures attention wherever it goes, even as its resale value continues to plummet. It's this design, one that looks almost pulled from a mid-nineties PlayStation video game, that is as much function as it is form. Does that function give you its advertised mileage ranges, however? The answer is, not really.

The sharp steel angles and sloped rear not only give it a distinct look, it also helps provide the Cybertruck with better aerodynamics to improve range. Unfortunately for Cybertruck owners, this design has also led to a number of recalls. As of the summer of 2025, Tesla offers the Cybertruck in three unique configurations, each of which impacts range estimates. Customers can select between the new single-motor Long Range model, the dual-motor All-Wheel Drive model, and the tri-motor Cyberbeast model.

Tesla has stated that the new Long Range configuration will get up to 366 miles on a full charge. The All-Wheel Drive version of the Cybertruck can achieve 325 miles on a complete charge, and those who select the Cyberbeast model can expect 320 miles of range. But what can consumers really expect in terms of range in the real world, and not simply on paper?