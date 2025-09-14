You Can Use Your Old Nintendo Wii U GamePad With Your PC - Here's How

While the Switch 2 shows that Nintendo learned its lesson with the Wii U, the Wii U itself was a failure. 13.56 million Wii U units were sold throughout the console's lifetime. While that sounds like a lot, it's not. For context, the highest-selling Nintendo console — the Nintendo DS — sold over 154 million units. Although the Wii U didn't sell very well, it introduced an interesting concept that eventually led to the Switch, one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles and everything the Wii U should have been.

The Wii U GamePad could be used as a regular controller, but it also displayed additional information, such as maps and inventory. So long as the console was powered on, you could play some games on the GamePad itself, allowing you to game without a TV. But with Wii U servers being shut down last year, it's likely many GamePads have simply been converted into expensive paperweights. If you have an old Wii U lying around and want to get some use out of it, there is a way to use it with a PC.