Powerbeats Pro 2 To Add Heart-Rate Tracking With Apple Fitness, Siri Gestures, And More

Following Apple's announcement of AirPods Pro 3, which include an all-new heart rate sensor, Beats has now confirmed Powerbeats Pro 2 will also get some of the recently-announced perks as well. For those unaware, Powerbeats Pro 2 were the first Apple earbuds with a heart rate sensor. In our Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we praised the sensor quality, even though it only works during workouts and if the user doesn't have the Apple Watch on.

While this continues to be true for AirPods Pro 3, the Powerbeats Pro 2 experience was limited to third-party apps. Now, with iOS 26, Apple is adding a new Workout tab under the Fitness app, where users can set up and mirror their workouts, take advantage of the AI-powered Workout Buddy, and more. Powerbeats Pro 2 will also take advantage of workout and heart rate tracking through this app. In addition, more data will be available when doing an Apple Fitness+ workout.