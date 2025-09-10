Powerbeats Pro 2 To Add Heart-Rate Tracking With Apple Fitness, Siri Gestures, And More
Following Apple's announcement of AirPods Pro 3, which include an all-new heart rate sensor, Beats has now confirmed Powerbeats Pro 2 will also get some of the recently-announced perks as well. For those unaware, Powerbeats Pro 2 were the first Apple earbuds with a heart rate sensor. In our Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we praised the sensor quality, even though it only works during workouts and if the user doesn't have the Apple Watch on.
While this continues to be true for AirPods Pro 3, the Powerbeats Pro 2 experience was limited to third-party apps. Now, with iOS 26, Apple is adding a new Workout tab under the Fitness app, where users can set up and mirror their workouts, take advantage of the AI-powered Workout Buddy, and more. Powerbeats Pro 2 will also take advantage of workout and heart rate tracking through this app. In addition, more data will be available when doing an Apple Fitness+ workout.
Even more coming to Powerbeats Pro 2
In a future update, Powerbeats Pro 2 will get even more features, including gestures that allow users to respond to Siri and the ability to pause media streaming when it detects the user has fallen asleep. These features have been available to AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 users for some time, and they're powered by the H2 chip combined with a paired iPhone.
Powerbeats Pro 2 will also get a Calorimeter, Pedometer, and Live Activities for the heart rate sensor on the Lock Screen. Basically, the company will soon be adding all the great features coming to AirPods Pro 3 and that are also available to AirPods Pro 2.
At the moment, it's unclear if Apple will also offer Live Translation on these earbuds, as they're technically capable of taking advantage of this functionality. That said, it's possible that the company wants to keep positioning the Powerbeats Pro 2 for the sports and fitness crowd, while AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 will be the exclusive home of translation and productivity features.