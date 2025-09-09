AirPods Pro 3 Arrive With Better Battery Life And New Fitness Features
While many of the devices debuting at Apple's "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday are annual upgrades, it's been three years since the second-generation AirPods Pro were released. Apple's premium earbuds did receive a refresh in 2023 by introducing a version with a USB-C charging case, but the hardware itself was otherwise unchanged.
In 2025, Apple is finally ready to bring the third-generation AirPods Pro to market, and the company gave us our first look at the new earbuds at its "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9. As expected, there are some significant changes in store for the AirPods Pro 3, from design changes to new features you won't find on older models. Some of the highlights include Live Translation, a heart rate sensor, improved Active Noise Cancellation, better battery life, and a better fit than any previous model.
Preorder for the AirPods Pro 3 will go live today before they launch on September 19. They will retail for $249, which is the same price as the AirPods Pro 2 at launch.
Design updates and Live Translation
Although they look familiar, the design of the AirPods Pro been updated. Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 are slightly smaller than the previous generation and have a more natural fit after Apple analyzed thousands of 3D ear scans. They come with five sizes of ear tips now as well, so you should be able to find the perfect fit for your ears.
Design upgrades are just the tip of the iceberg, as Apple claims that the Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro 3 is twice as effective as on the AirPods Pro 2 and four times more effective than the original AirPods Pro. This is due to ultra-low noise microphones, advanced computational audio, and new foam-infused ear tips on the earbuds. Other updates include a new acoustic architecture to control airflow, next-generation Adaptive EQ, a more personalized Transparency feature, and an IP57 sweat and water resistance.
Perhaps the most impressive addition is Live Translation, giving the AirPods Pro 3 the ability to translate in real time while conversing with someone speaking another language. The AirPods naturally lower the volume of the person speaking and provide the user with translated audio so you won't miss a beat. If both users are wearing AirPods Pro 3, the translation will occur in both direction. AirPods Pro 3 users can also have translated text appear on their iPhone to show to the other person. Live Translation is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) coming later this year.
Upgrading the AirPods fitness experience
Fitness is a major focus of the AirPods Pro 3. As rumors suggested, the new earbuds feature a heart rate sensor, and combined with accelerometers, a gyroscope, GPS, and AI, this gives AirPods wearers the ability to start up to 50 different workout types. The earbuds are capable of tracking calories burned and even closing rings in the Fitness app. Users with an iPhone and AirPods Pro 3 also have access to Workout Buddy, which is a virtual coach powered by Apple Intelligence that can provide personalized insights using your personal data as you work out.
Finally, Apple is upgrading the health experience on AirPods Pro 3 by bringing Hearing Protection to EU and UK users, making it easier to take a Hearing Test by removing background noise, and automatically activating Conversation Boost for Hearing Aid users in loud environments. Hearing Aid users will also be pleased to learn that the AirPods Pro 3 can last up to 10 hours in Transparency mode — a 67% increase over previous generations.