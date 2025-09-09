AirPods Pro 3 Arrive With Better Battery Life And New Fitness Features

While many of the devices debuting at Apple's "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday are annual upgrades, it's been three years since the second-generation AirPods Pro were released. Apple's premium earbuds did receive a refresh in 2023 by introducing a version with a USB-C charging case, but the hardware itself was otherwise unchanged.

In 2025, Apple is finally ready to bring the third-generation AirPods Pro to market, and the company gave us our first look at the new earbuds at its "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9. As expected, there are some significant changes in store for the AirPods Pro 3, from design changes to new features you won't find on older models. Some of the highlights include Live Translation, a heart rate sensor, improved Active Noise Cancellation, better battery life, and a better fit than any previous model.

Preorder for the AirPods Pro 3 will go live today before they launch on September 19. They will retail for $249, which is the same price as the AirPods Pro 2 at launch.