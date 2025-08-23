watchOS 26's Workout Buddy Shows How Apple Could Make Siri Truly Conversational

Over the past few weeks, I've been able to try watchOS 26's most intriguing new feature, Workout Buddy. For those unfamiliar, Workout Buddy is an AI coach that keeps you motivated when you're doing routine workouts, such as Traditional Strength Training and Outdoor Running.

While this feature is still in beta, it's already impressive. It gathers information from the Health app to give you information about your performance over the past few weeks and during the current week. It also shows you how far are you from your goal, such as closing your rings.

To use Workout Buddy, you need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer and an Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, or Apple Watch Ultra 2. More than that, these devices need to be close to one another, because Apple pulls the data from the iPhone — which is a bit of a bummer if you're like me and prefer to run without your phone since your Apple Watch has cellular connectivity. That said, after spending a few weeks with Workout Buddy, this feature got me thinking about the long-awaited conversational Siri update.