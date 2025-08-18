Apple Releases watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 Beta 7 To Developers

Apple is approaching the end of the beta testing period for the initial releases of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. As of Monday, August 18, Apple has begun rolling out beta 7 of all three upcoming updates to Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

All three of these operating system updates focus on the new Liquid Glass design. Over the past two months, Apple has been working to bring a more unified UI to its hardware. For example, watchOS 26 beta 7 brings a new look to the passcode screen, the Control Center, and the Notification Center. tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 offer a revamped Apple TV app as well as refreshed system icons.

During this beta cycle, Apple has been testing an all-new Workout Buddy feature on Apple Watch, which has been slowly rolling out to developers. The feature gives users an AI-powered health coach when running outdoors or strength training. watchOS 26 beta 7 also brings a new Notes app to the Apple Watch and other Apple Intelligence features.