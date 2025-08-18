Apple Releases watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 Beta 7 To Developers
Apple is approaching the end of the beta testing period for the initial releases of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. As of Monday, August 18, Apple has begun rolling out beta 7 of all three upcoming updates to Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.
All three of these operating system updates focus on the new Liquid Glass design. Over the past two months, Apple has been working to bring a more unified UI to its hardware. For example, watchOS 26 beta 7 brings a new look to the passcode screen, the Control Center, and the Notification Center. tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 offer a revamped Apple TV app as well as refreshed system icons.
During this beta cycle, Apple has been testing an all-new Workout Buddy feature on Apple Watch, which has been slowly rolling out to developers. The feature gives users an AI-powered health coach when running outdoors or strength training. watchOS 26 beta 7 also brings a new Notes app to the Apple Watch and other Apple Intelligence features.
tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 continue to improve with beta 7
As mentioned above, Apple is revamping the Apple TV app with tvOS 26. The new software makes it easier to discover what to watch next, and even speeds up the process of connecting to streaming services the first time you set up an Apple TV.
With rumors suggesting that Apple plans to release a powerful Apple TV later this year, this feature will be especially useful when entering credentials for Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and more. tvOS 26 is also packed with new Apple Music features, including Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, and the ability to use your iPhone as a microphone during an Apple Music Sing session.
On the other hand, visionOS 26 is all about spatial experiences, including an all-new Personas feature, new Spatial Widgets, Spatial Scenes, Spatial Browsing, and Shared Spatial Experiences. Alongside watchOS 26 beta 7, tvOS 26 beta 7, and visionOS 26 beta 7, Apple is also releasing the seventh beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.