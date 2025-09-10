6 Reasons Why Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is A Bigger Upgrade Than It Seems
Apple unveiled the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra 3 during the iPhone 17 event. After two years selling the Ultra 2 model as its top-of-the-line smartwatch, the company was able to bring exciting new features to its rugged smartwatch. While upgrading to this device might not make much sense for Apple Watch Ultra 2 owners, customers from the first generation or other models could find this smartwatch very enticing.
After all, Apple has been rather generous with Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users, since these smartwatches share many of the same features. That's even true for some of the features coming to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 that will also be available for older models.
In this article, we'll discuss some of the new features that are exclusive to this generation, but also some of the other features that are coming with this device, even though they will be available on the previous generations as well.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 improves battery life, display, processor, and more
Below, we'll run through six of the most notable improvements coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3:
- Better battery life: Apple Watch Ultra 3 features up to 42 hours of battery life and up to 72 hours in Low Power mode. Apple was able to increase regular battery life by 17% from one generation to the next.
- 5G support: For the first time, Apple Watch features 5G capabilities. Apple says several carriers are ready to support it, with more coming soon.
- Satellite connectivity: The two-way satellite communication lets users text emergency services, friends and family, and share their location.
- Improved display: Apple slightly increased the Apple Watch Ultra 3 display while making it easier to read at wider angles. With a minimum 1Hz refresh rate, users can now see the seconds with the Always-On Display activated.
- S10 processor: Apple upgraded this Apple Watch with the S10 processor, making it more reliable and improving the general experience. While this is the same chip available with the Apple Watch Series 10, it wasn't available in the Ultra 2 model.
- Hypertension alert: Even though this will be available on other Apple Watch models, users will soon be able to take advantage of notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure.
These are just a few reasons to consider jumping on board the Apple Watch Ultra train this fall.