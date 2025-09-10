iPhone 17 Includes A Powerful New Security Feature To Combat Spyware

Apple's big event yesterday wasn't chock full of surprises, but that has less to do with Apple's new product lineup and more to do with the fact that many product details leaked out months ahead of time. After all, it's hard to be blown away by the iPhone Air when we knew the device's dimensions months ago. That said, there's no denying that Apple's new iPhone lineup is impressive. From the new Center Stage camera to enhanced battery life across the board, the new iPhone models bring a lot of compelling new features to the table.

One of the more impressive enhancements coming to the iPhone is a new security feature Apple calls Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE). Apple didn't mention it during the keynote, but the company on Monday published a research report detailing how the feature will strengthen iPhone security and make devices less vulnerable to spyware.

Apple says it's been working on MIE for about five years and that it "represents the most significant upgrade to memory safety in the history of consumer operating systems." The feature is included in every iPhone 17 model and the iPhone Air. As the name implies, Memory Integrity Enforcement ensures that only trusted code can run in protected memory, rendering any efforts to inject malicious code futile. Apple notes that this will make the iPhone much more challenging for sophisticated spyware to penetrate.