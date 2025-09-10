Hands-On With The 4 New watchOS 26 Watch Faces

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple showed off only one new watch face arriving in watchOS 26. Once again, the company was revamping the Photos watch face with the Liquid Glass design. While in previous years Apple decided to offer new watch faces for beta testers, the company opted to wait until the Release Candidate version of watchOS 26 to share its new concoctions.

In total, there are four new watch faces: Waypoint, Flow, Exactograph, and Photos. For Waypoint, Apple says the watch face gives "a sense of direction while you're exploring." It offers Compass, Maps, and suggested locations along the dial. Users can also add three corner complications and a larger one. It's available in different colors, digital and analog time styles, night mode, and more.

José Adorno/BGR

For the Photos watch face, Apple says you can use your favorite images as a watch face, such as syncing an album or specific people, places, pets, and cities from your photo library. Apple intelligently crops the photo to fit the display and integrate the time, even though you can also choose different styles for each image.