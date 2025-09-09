watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 RC Versions Are Now Available
After three months of beta testing, Apple just seeded the Release Candidate versions of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. These upcoming operating system updates are expected to hit Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro devices next week.
All of these updates bring the new Liquid Glass design to their respective devices, as the company looks to unify the UI of its hardware. For Apple Watch users, watchOS 26 RC brings a new look for the passcode screen, the Control Center, and the Notification Center. Apple Watch Ultra users will also notice a new UI when opening the Workouts app from the Action Button.
One of the most notable additions in watchOS 26 is the new Workout Buddy functionality, which requires an Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro or newer. With it, Apple Watch users will have access to an AI-powered coach for outdoor running and strength training that is able to provide an overview of your past exercises and motivation for your current workout.
tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 RCs improve Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro
Apple TV users have plenty to look forward to in tvOS 26 RC. This update brings a revamped Apple TV app, which aims to improve the discoverability of what to watch. Another new feature improves the process of logging in to streaming services, which has always been a struggle for new Apple TV owners.
With tvOS 26 RC, Apple is also showing love to Apple Music users, as the app adds three new features: Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, and the ability to use an iPhone as a microphone for Apple Music Sing sessions. These features help users dive deeper into their favorite songs and artists by understanding the lyrics and the pronunciation of every word.
On the other hand, visionOS 26 RC focuses on spatial experiences. The biggest addition is Spatial Widgets, which lets users place widgets in the real world. Even after powering off the Vision Pro and turning it back on, the widgets will still be there. Users can also choose different frames and colors for these virtual objects. Besides that, Apple also added Spatial Scenes, Spatial Browsing, and a proper Personas feature. Alongside the RC versions of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26, Apple is also seeding the release candidate versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.