watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 RC Versions Are Now Available

After three months of beta testing, Apple just seeded the Release Candidate versions of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. These upcoming operating system updates are expected to hit Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro devices next week.

All of these updates bring the new Liquid Glass design to their respective devices, as the company looks to unify the UI of its hardware. For Apple Watch users, watchOS 26 RC brings a new look for the passcode screen, the Control Center, and the Notification Center. Apple Watch Ultra users will also notice a new UI when opening the Workouts app from the Action Button.

One of the most notable additions in watchOS 26 is the new Workout Buddy functionality, which requires an Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro or newer. With it, Apple Watch users will have access to an AI-powered coach for outdoor running and strength training that is able to provide an overview of your past exercises and motivation for your current workout.