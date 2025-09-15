You Can Turn Your iPhone Into A Thermal Camera With This USB-C Gadget

An iPhone is a powerful piece of technology that fits in your pocket, and iOS 26 is making it even more powerful with a bunch of features that add immense value in everyday life. Then, there's Apple Intelligence that provides incredible tools to edit photos, identify objects, and even filter spam messages and calls. But what if you need something that the current generation iPhones simply don't offer – like a thermal camera. For those wondering, a thermal camera is a handy tool that captures images based on their heat expenditure through infrared radiation. While the idea of using a camera like this might feel like a novelty to many, it comes with a number of benefits.

A thermal camera can potentially save you hundreds on your energy bill when using one at home — a use case that may become more prominent as AI can drive up your power bills. It allows homeowners to pinpoint potential problems in the home, such as poor insulation and dangerous overheating circuits. It can also catch water leaks — a slow problem that can eventually destroy parts of a home, leading to thousands in potential repairs.