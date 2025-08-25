AI Might Make Your Power Bill Go Up - Even If You Don't Use It

AI is everywhere. It's in your smartphone, on your computer, and even showing up on platforms like YouTube. And while AI can be helpful at times, it also has a not-so-hidden cost behind it: electricity usage. The amount of energy required to run AI data centers has grown rapidly, leading some companies like Google to invest in nuclear energy. But not every company is to that point yet, and as AI usage increases, some states are seeing their electricity bills rise, even if they don't use AI.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the growing demand for AI data centers is adding more stress to the electrical grid in the United States. In fact, several states have already seen the amount of money that consumers are having to pay each month for their electric bills rise, and it's all to offset the increasing demand for energy from AI.

Bloomberg's report shows that across multiple states, many saw higher-than-usual increases in the annual cost of their electricity bills. New Jersey residents saw a 13.3% increase, while New York's increase was even higher at 14.4%, and that was just through May.