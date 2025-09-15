Why Was Google's Chromecast Line Discontinued?

Back in 2013, Google launched the original Chromecast – a gadget that grabbed a lot of eyeballs. For $35, you could have access to a tiny HDMI stick that could turn any "dumb" TV into something that could stream Netflix and YouTube. The beauty was in what it didn't try to do. Google wasn't attempting to build the ultimate entertainment hub or overthrow cable TV. It just wanted to solve one annoying problem: transferring media from your phone onto a big screen without cables or complicated setup processes. It worked pretty well for a few years. However, as time passed, people started amping up their expectations.

They wanted to surf Netflix to discover shows and movies directly on the TV and not just on their phones — a feature that Chromecast didn't have back in the day. They wanted voice commands, menus, and the ability to browse catalogs. Convenience was the name of the game. Roku figured this out early; so did Amazon with the Fire TV and Apple with its TV box. Even Google's own Android TV platform started leaning hard into the full-interface experience. The original Chromecast? It started feeling a bit... limited. Sure, Google kept the name alive and kicking with the Chromecast Ultra and later the Chromecast with Google TV, but the stripped-down "just casting" model couldn't keep pace with what users wanted. Eventually, Google discontinued the standalone Chromecast line altogether, folding it into Google TV — a move we'll unpack in more detail below.