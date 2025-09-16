How To Use Google To Scan The Dark Web For Your Email Address

One of the drawbacks of the digital age and being able to do so many activities online is that your personal information can get stolen. You can access banking online, but your bank accounts and credit cards are at a higher risk. You can shop online, but now your address can be compromised. You can even do your taxes online, but that can leave your Social Security number and date of birth more vulnerable. While there is a way to remove yourself from Google search results and other websites, what about the dark web?

The term dark web is an informal one that describes the sections of the internet that cannot be accessed without specialized software. These dark trenches of the internet are infamous for hosting illegal activities, such as selling personal data or illicit items while hiding from the authorities. However, if you have a Gmail account, then there is a solution for you. You can set up a profile for dark web monitoring. Google will use that to tell you if your personal information has been found on the dark web, and recommend what actions you should take.