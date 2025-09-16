How To Use Google To Scan The Dark Web For Your Email Address
One of the drawbacks of the digital age and being able to do so many activities online is that your personal information can get stolen. You can access banking online, but your bank accounts and credit cards are at a higher risk. You can shop online, but now your address can be compromised. You can even do your taxes online, but that can leave your Social Security number and date of birth more vulnerable. While there is a way to remove yourself from Google search results and other websites, what about the dark web?
The term dark web is an informal one that describes the sections of the internet that cannot be accessed without specialized software. These dark trenches of the internet are infamous for hosting illegal activities, such as selling personal data or illicit items while hiding from the authorities. However, if you have a Gmail account, then there is a solution for you. You can set up a profile for dark web monitoring. Google will use that to tell you if your personal information has been found on the dark web, and recommend what actions you should take.
How Google's dark web monitoring works
Google's dark web report service became free for everyone with Gmail in July 2024, whereas previously you had to pay for it. By setting up a profile, you can then monitor if your data gets leaked on the dark web. It will notify you when any changes happen, and then provide helpful tips based on what was leaked. It could be something simple, like changing your password due to a security warning, to something more complex, like talking to your bank about credit fraud.
Google creates a monitoring profile that includes information you have stored in your account. You may only include specific information while creating your profile or simply select all of it. The monitoring service then looks for personal information that has been leaked including your name, address, phone number, email, username, and password.
Google takes an extra security step with its dark web report. To prevent unauthorized use, it sends a verification code whenever you add new email addresses or phone numbers to your monitoring profile. If you decide later on you are uncomfortable with certain information on your monitoring profile, that's easily taken care of. You can delete information from your monitoring profile whenever you choose.
How to set up your dark web monitoring account
First, you need a Gmail account. If you don't already have one, you need to go to Google and create one for free. The email you use must also be a personal email address. Email accounts from Google Workspace or other accounts that are supervised do not qualify for this feature.
If you are setting up the profile on your computer, go to the dark web report profile page. Choose Start Monitoring. Select what information you want to include, then confirm it all and click Done. If you are setting up on an Android, open the Google app, then go to Manage Your Google Account > Security > and Dark Web Report. Choose Start Monitoring and set up your profile. There are easy ways to fix Gmail if it isn't working properly on Android and giving you trouble. If you have an iPhone or iPad, follow the same Android steps to set up the account.
Once you get your report, depending on what is found, Google will recommend actions you should take. Financial suggestions might include creating a fraud alert or freezing your credit. If your address has been stolen, it may suggest you sign up for Informed Delivery. It will also let you know if your credit card was stolen and suggest that you get in contact with your bank quickly.