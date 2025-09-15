Your Old MacBook Might Get You Stopped By TSA - Here's Why
It can be a stressful process to take your electronics through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at the airport. The TSA has a lot of specific electronics rules, including one about laptop and phone inspections. While it may make your trip easier to not bring any electronics, you might have to bring your MacBook for work or recreation reasons. However, your MacBook, especially if it's an older model, might raise some concerns with the TSA officers because of its lithium-ion battery.
Apple's MacBook uses lithium-ion batteries, boasting they charge faster and keep that charge longer. The lightness of these batteries works well for the transportability of a MacBook. The batteries' ability to extend their lifespan once the charge starts to get low makes them great for laptops.
However, the TSA is cautious when it comes to lithium-ion batteries because they have the potential to catch on fire. This may result in you getting further questions or having your MacBook undergo more in-depth checking with the TSA. There are also special rules you need to follow regarding your MacBook and its battery to make sure you can get onto the plane without issue.
Why the TSA is concerned about MacBook batteries
When lithium-ion batteries get older, they can start to wear down. This process may create gases inside the battery, causing it to swell. You usually will notice a visible sign, like the MacBook bulging or having difficulty closing it. The problem with a swollen battery is that it is at risk of catching fire or even exploding.
If you are taking your MacBook on a plane, the first thing to remember is not to remove the battery, thinking that you can prove to the TSA officer that it isn't swelling. The TSA has an electronics rule that sometimes requires you to turn on your device to prove that it is, in fact, a MacBook and not a bomb. You don't want to have to take the time to put the battery back in during the rushed and stressful process of airport security checkpoints.
In the event that you are bringing extra lithium-ion batteries, the TSA has specific rules to follow. They must only be brought on your carry-on and cannot go in your checked bag. These batteries for your MacBook or other device are limited to 100 watt hours per battery. This is to prevent someone from trying to sneak on a battery-like device that is not allowed by pretending it goes with their MacBook. The TSA is very aware that lithium-ion batteries can catch fire and create a hazard to everyone on the plane. That is why they have particular rules about them.
What to do about your MacBook when you're flying
Keep your MacBook on hand so that it's easier for the TSA officer to check. If you believe the battery has unexpectedly begun to expand or you feel it getting hot, you must let someone know immediately. Do your due diligence and check your battery prior to leaving your home for the airport to avoid any disasters. Flight crews are trained to respond to lithium-ion battery fires on the plane, though, of course, that is something you don't want to happen. Keep tabs on any updates from Apple concerning MacBook battery recalls and respond promptly to them. The Federal Aviation Administration does not allow any batteries that have been recalled to pass through security.
If you have any questions regarding your old MacBook's batteries, you can visit an Apple store and have the device checked. There, you can get answers to your questions regarding how old the battery is and if it might need replacing. Apple has a Battery Service and Recycling program that will do a battery replacement for you, though you may need to pay. If you are still concerned since your MacBook is so old, you can always look to replace it with a new M4 MacBook Air with a fresh, new lithium-ion battery.