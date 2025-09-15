Your Old MacBook Might Get You Stopped By TSA - Here's Why

It can be a stressful process to take your electronics through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at the airport. The TSA has a lot of specific electronics rules, including one about laptop and phone inspections. While it may make your trip easier to not bring any electronics, you might have to bring your MacBook for work or recreation reasons. However, your MacBook, especially if it's an older model, might raise some concerns with the TSA officers because of its lithium-ion battery.

Apple's MacBook uses lithium-ion batteries, boasting they charge faster and keep that charge longer. The lightness of these batteries works well for the transportability of a MacBook. The batteries' ability to extend their lifespan once the charge starts to get low makes them great for laptops.

However, the TSA is cautious when it comes to lithium-ion batteries because they have the potential to catch on fire. This may result in you getting further questions or having your MacBook undergo more in-depth checking with the TSA. There are also special rules you need to follow regarding your MacBook and its battery to make sure you can get onto the plane without issue.