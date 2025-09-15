Take Full Advantage Of Your Apple Pencil With These Underrated iOS Features

An Apple Pencil is an incredible tool for virtually anyone with a supporting iPad. For artists, it can be downright invaluable, yet many of the available tools and features are also great for an office or college setting, such as helping with marking documents, taking notes, or even annotating certain items. An Apple Pencil helps lend credence to the argument that the iPad can be a good MacBook replacement. However, there are some things that even long-time users may not know about.

You probably already know some of the simpler iPad features, such as being able to swipe left with three fingers to undo actions or swipe right to redo actions in most apps, but the Apple Pencil provides additional features that can further expand the device's capabilities. This includes transforming handwriting to typed text, plus a few tricks for taking notes, including directly from the iPad's Lock Screen. Many of these features are simple quality-of-life shortcuts that Apple fans have come to expect from the company, yet some add to the versatility of this powerful writing tool. While plenty of folks are still hoping that the next-generation of Apple Pencil will work with iPhone, there's plenty of mileage current users can get while working with their iPad.