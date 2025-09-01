How To Turn Your iPad Into A MacBook Replacement
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ever since there's been an iPad, people have hoped it could replace the MacBook (as of 2025, the M4 MacBook Air was the only Apple laptop you should buy). While doable, the issue is using an iPad as a computer just doesn't feel the same. You can't resize windows, easily save and access folders, or even use a pointed mouse cursor, which feels like the most natural thing when using a laptop. At least, that was the case until Apple announced the new iPadOS 26 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. Although you can't download it yet, iPadOS 26 Beta 8 is now available.
The new iPadOS brings desktop features to the iPad — finally. The most significant addition is that you can have more windows open simultaneously, and you can resize them like you would on a desktop. There's also a menu bar now that you can quickly access by swiping down from the top of the screen. If you're planning to use the iPad for productivity, you may be excited about the newly redesigned Files app. You can now color-code your files and assign them emojis to make them easier to find, and folders have an updated list view. Not only that, but you can also set the default app for each file type, saving you a lot of time if you work with specific files often. And yes, there's now a pointed mouse cursor.
Overall, the new iPadOS 26 makes it more possible than ever to use it as a laptop. While there are other additions in the new update, like the Liquid Glass UI, which Apple had been teasing for over a year, the desktop-specific features are the real star of the show. Here's how you can turn your iPad into a MacBook replacement.
There's no replacement for the iPad Magic Keyboard
There are other keyboard-style cases out there for the iPad, but none are quite like Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad. This model is compatible with the iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) and the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) and is complete with number and function rows. The keys are backlit and have a fast travel time of 1 millimeter.
The Magic Keyboard for iPad has a built-in glass trackpad with haptic feedback that should make you feel right at home if you're used to Apple's trackpads and gestures. What differentiates this case from third-party models is the cantilever design, which makes it possible to use the device on non-flat surfaces like your lap. The ability to adjust the viewing angle gives you more flexibility, and you can easily provide protection for your iPad by closing the keyboard. Maybe the best part is the USB-C port, which supports pass-through charging on the iPad Pro.
The Magic Keyboard for iPad Air offers a lot of the same features, including the keyboard, trackpad, and pass-through charging. This particular model is compatible with the iPad Air 11-inch (M3) and iPad Air 13-inch (M3). For iPad A16 and 10th-generation devices, Apple sells the Magic Keyboard Folio. Again, you get the keyboard and glass trackpad, but it lacks the USB-C port for pass-through charging. Another downside is that this case doesn't use a cantilever design. Instead, it relies on a kickstand to prop up the iPad, which is not conducive to using it on your lap.
An iPad stand is a good option for a stationary setup
The Magic Keyboard is great for using the iPad as a MacBook, but it's not the ideal solution if you prefer a proper keyboard and mouse. The Lululook iPad Magnetic Stand is an affordable alternative. This model has two joints, allowing you to raise or lower the height of the iPad and adjust the viewing angle. The magnetic holder can also be rotated, so you can use your tablet in either portrait or landscape orientation. The stand also features a rotating base that lets you fine-tune the angle of the iPad. And if you'd like to use the rear-facing cameras while the iPad is on the stand, you're in luck — this stand has a cutout for the camera. The model comes in various sizes to accommodate the iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), the iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and the iPad Pro 11-inch/Air 11-inch (M2).
If you prefer an iPad stand that more closely resembles Apple's design language, take a look at the High Stability iPad Pro Stand from BongBingBoo. This magnetic model makes your iPad look like an iMac. While the height of the iPad can't be adjusted, you can tweak the viewing angle by turning the screen up or down. The magnetic holder can also be rotated for portrait or landscape orientation. There are four versions of the stand, each compatible with different iPad models and generations.
Other accessories: USB hub and external storage
MacBooks are notorious for their lack of ports, but you can make up for that on the iPad by investing in a quality USB-C hub like the Anker 555 — an 8-in-1 device that gives you every port you need. The hub includes an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 100W USB-C charging port, a 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 port, and two USB-A 3.2 10 Gbps ports. This gives you the ability to charge your iPad, connect to a second monitor, download files from an SD card, and use a wired internet connection, turning your iPad into a workhorse of a device.
Apple charges so much for storage that most people opt for smaller capacities to save money. That often results in not having enough storage to store images or download apps. An external SSD solves that issue. Although it's annoying to rely on another piece of tech while using your iPad, these devices let you store large video or photo files to edit on your laptop. Creative apps on the iPad let you work off an external SSD, leaving enough space on your internal storage to download apps and other media. The Samsung T7 is a small, portable external SSD that comes in storage capacities ranging from 500 GB all the way to 4 TB. It has max write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s and read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s. The cheapest 5 GB model costs $129.99, while the largest 4 TB option costs $344.99.