How To Turn Your iPad Into A MacBook Replacement

Ever since there's been an iPad, people have hoped it could replace the MacBook (as of 2025, the M4 MacBook Air was the only Apple laptop you should buy). While doable, the issue is using an iPad as a computer just doesn't feel the same. You can't resize windows, easily save and access folders, or even use a pointed mouse cursor, which feels like the most natural thing when using a laptop. At least, that was the case until Apple announced the new iPadOS 26 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. Although you can't download it yet, iPadOS 26 Beta 8 is now available.

The new iPadOS brings desktop features to the iPad — finally. The most significant addition is that you can have more windows open simultaneously, and you can resize them like you would on a desktop. There's also a menu bar now that you can quickly access by swiping down from the top of the screen. If you're planning to use the iPad for productivity, you may be excited about the newly redesigned Files app. You can now color-code your files and assign them emojis to make them easier to find, and folders have an updated list view. Not only that, but you can also set the default app for each file type, saving you a lot of time if you work with specific files often. And yes, there's now a pointed mouse cursor.

Overall, the new iPadOS 26 makes it more possible than ever to use it as a laptop. While there are other additions in the new update, like the Liquid Glass UI, which Apple had been teasing for over a year, the desktop-specific features are the real star of the show. Here's how you can turn your iPad into a MacBook replacement.