What Is The Flipper Zero Actually Used For?

The one thing that made the Flipper Zero such a useful tool for bad actors is its wireless features. But, if used correctly and ethically, the Flipper Zero can make your life easier. With the RFID feature, you can scan microchipped pets, making it easier to return a lost dog. Say you use a keyfob or access card to get into your work or apartment building, you can use RFID to store the information on your Flipper Zero as a backup, allowing you access when you misplace the fob.

Similarly, the sub-1 GHz antenna lets you clone your garage door opener. The Bluetooth module lets you connect the device to your phone for updates — turning off Bluetooth is the only way to save yourself from the Flipper Zero if you have an iPhone with an outdated operating system.

Those with a Nintendo Switch know the hassle of buying and using Amiibos, which are expensive and take up storage. With the Flipper Zero's NFC feature, you can clone all your Amiibos and store them on one device, saving you a trip every time you need a new weapon in "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."