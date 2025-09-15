What Is The Flipper Zero Actually Used For?
Despite reports that the Flipper Zero can't be used to steal cars, many still believe it's the ultimate hacking tool for bad actors, which is why the device gets a bad rap. It's no longer sold on Amazon or eBay, and PayPal is not available as a payment option when buying directly from the Flipper Zero store because the payment processing company withheld over $1 million for more than 2 months — there are still some trust issues.
While the Flipper Zero can be used by bad actors to open outdated garage doors, crash Android phones, or spam iPhones with popup notifications, it's mostly a handy tool. The device, which uses a tiny 1.4-inch LCD display, is packed with tech, including an IR transceiver, a sub-1 GHz antenna, a 125 KHz RFID antenna, an NFC module, Bluetooth, GPIO pins, and more. Users can download apps on the Flipper Zero to leverage these features, allowing everything from cloning TV remotes to playing games on the device.
Automate your life by running scripts
The Flipper Zero can double as a BadUSB device, which is a type of hacking tool that can run scripts on a computer. This lets you do things like freaking out your coworkers by opening GeekTyper, which has a Matrix-like "hacker" aesthetic that tricks people into thinking they're being hacked. While it's fun to mess with people, the BadUSB feature is more than a simple prank tool.
The Flipper Zero can hold numerous scripts, which you can activate via the Bad USB app, using the buttons to cycle through sets of commands known as payloads. With the Flipper Zero, you can run scripts and automate your life, doing everything from installing software to jiggling your mouse.
There are lots of great resources with dozens of scripts, like Awesome Flipper. There are also some friendly, non-malicious, ways to mess with your friends with the Flipper Zero. Some scripts let you "RickRoll" a person — play the music video of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" — simply from mouse movement being detected.
Use the various radios to make your life easier
The one thing that made the Flipper Zero such a useful tool for bad actors is its wireless features. But, if used correctly and ethically, the Flipper Zero can make your life easier. With the RFID feature, you can scan microchipped pets, making it easier to return a lost dog. Say you use a keyfob or access card to get into your work or apartment building, you can use RFID to store the information on your Flipper Zero as a backup, allowing you access when you misplace the fob.
Similarly, the sub-1 GHz antenna lets you clone your garage door opener. The Bluetooth module lets you connect the device to your phone for updates — turning off Bluetooth is the only way to save yourself from the Flipper Zero if you have an iPhone with an outdated operating system.
Those with a Nintendo Switch know the hassle of buying and using Amiibos, which are expensive and take up storage. With the Flipper Zero's NFC feature, you can clone all your Amiibos and store them on one device, saving you a trip every time you need a new weapon in "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."