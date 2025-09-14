Baseus Inspire XP1 Earbuds Review: A Solid Try In A Competitive Price Bracket

The overall design of the Baseus Inspire XP1 earbuds doesn't necessarily break any boundaries or stray far from convention. The earbuds have a stem design, and while the earpieces themselves are a little larger than some other models, that doesn't really impact how they look — and we'll get into comfort later. It also makes sense that the earpieces are slightly large — these aren't designed to be open earbuds, like the also-new Baseus Inspire XC1.

Along with the earbuds, of course, is the charging case, which has a large lid that covers much of the top of the round case. On the bottom of the case can be found a USB-C port, while on the lid is the Baseus logo and "Sound by Bose" branding.

The way the earbuds fit in the case is slightly awkward, but it's not a big deal. The earbuds are placed on their correct left and right sides, but you have to turn them around to face the other way to put them in the case, or when you take them out to put in your ears. It's not as convenient as being able to put the earbuds in the case and take them out with one motion, and I don't quite know why any brand does anything other than that.

In the box, apart from the earbuds and the charging case, you'll get a few extra pairs of ear tips and a charging cable. It's everything you'll need, though the ear tip selection is a little basic compared to some models out there.

Despite the slightly larger earpieces, the earbuds are relatively comfortable. The size helped ensure they stayed snug in my ears, but while they could get slightly uncomfortable over longer periods of time, it certainly wasn't over the top — I've used much less comfortable earbuds. They didn't feel quite as comfortable as the likes of the AirPods Pro or Nothing Ear earbuds, but that's a pretty high bar.