4 EV Pickup Trucks That Cost Less Than The Tesla Cybertruck
The EV market is growing fast, and pickup trucks are trying to keep up. One of the most popular options in this segment — the Tesla Cybertruck — quickly grabbed attention with its bold design. However, its price tag was always something that deterred many people. The average price in 2025 is around $80,000 for most markets. Of course, it also depends on the chosen configuration and tax credits, but the price is generally steep. On top of that, there have been many controversies and recalls of the Cybertruck over the years. While used Cybertrucks have plummeted in value, not everyone is comfortable with a second-hand car.
Thankfully, the Cybertruck isn't the only option out there if you're looking for an EV pickup truck. Several other auto companies offer electric pickups that cost less. These pickup trucks might fit your budget more easily and still perform well, whether you're looking for something for work or for your weekend adventures. We'll compare the power and range figures to help you make an informed decision.
Rivian R1T
Although the price is not significantly lower than Tesla's Cybertruck, the Rivian R1T is a serious competitor. The starting price is around $70,000, and it brings solid performance that's comparable to the Cybertruck. The dual-motor version produces up to 665 horsepower and has a range of up to 420 miles, thanks to its large battery.
The Rivian R1T is a modern pickup truck designed for both everyday use and adventure. It carries a smart design and a rugged but futuristic style. What sets this EV pickup apart is its innovative storage solution. Yes, it has a spacious interior, but the storage space, called the gear tunnel, runs through the body of the truck, making it perfect for long adventure trips. You can use this space to pack a lot of items or convert it into a slide-out camp kitchen. This pickup truck comes with standard all-wheel drive and air suspension for better off-road capability. It also comes with a built-in Bluetooth multimedia system, but still lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
Chevrolet Silverado EV
The Chevrolet Silverado — a classic pickup truck — has now been reimagined as an electric vehicle. It takes everything people love about the Silverado and gives it a high-tech upgrade. With a starting price of around $57,000 for the entry-level trim, it offers promising capability and performance in its segment. Range is among its biggest strengths, with the more premium configurations reaching up to 450 miles on a single charge. The truck is powered by GM's Ultium platform and delivers up to 754 horsepower.
When it comes to style, the Chevrolet Silverado combines well-known ruggedness with modern, futuristic lines. It has attractive LED lights, a spacious interior filled with high-tech options, and a large display for infotainment. One interesting feature the Silverado offers is its Multi-Flex Midgate, which lets you fold down a part of the rear cab wall. This feature extends the bed and helps haul long items without needing a trailer.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford is one of the best-selling pickup truck brands in the U.S., so it's no wonder that the brand is going electric. Currently, the Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most affordable pickups on the market, with a starting price of around $54,000 for the Pro trim. Under the hood, the Ford F-150 Lightning comes with two battery options: a standard range with up to 230 miles, and an extended range with up to 320 miles. The instant torque and the 580 horsepower are delivered by a dual-motor system, which allows you to tow up to 10,000 lbs.
Although it's an EV, the F-150 Lightning feels incredibly familiar — looking and feeling like a classic F-150 — but with a quiet, smooth motor instead of an engine. Some of the small but important features of this Ford EV pickup truck are the Mega Power Frunk (a front trunk located where the hood used to be), BlueCruise (Ford's hands-free highway driving system), and the Pro Power Onboard system, which turns your truck into a mobile generator.
Slate Truck (2026)
Slate Auto revealed its upcoming EV truck on April 24, 2025, with plans to begin deliveries in late 2026. The price is just under $28,000, but it could drop to $20,000, depending on market conditions and the U.S. federal incentive changes. Nevertheless, the price is significantly below that of the Tesla Cybertruck and other competitors, making Slate the most affordable alternative at the moment.
The Slate Truck has a 201-horsepower, rear-mounted motor for modest performance. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in eight seconds, with a maximum speed of 90 mph. You can choose between two battery options offering around 150 miles and 240 miles of range, respectively. What makes it stand out is the level of customizability you get without expensive and often unnecessary tech clutter. The windows are manually controlled, and there's no touchscreen. The interior is minimalistic and elegant, yet fully customizable. With some investment, you can tailor the Slate Truck to your desired features and options.