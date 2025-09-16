4 EV Pickup Trucks That Cost Less Than The Tesla Cybertruck

The EV market is growing fast, and pickup trucks are trying to keep up. One of the most popular options in this segment — the Tesla Cybertruck — quickly grabbed attention with its bold design. However, its price tag was always something that deterred many people. The average price in 2025 is around $80,000 for most markets. Of course, it also depends on the chosen configuration and tax credits, but the price is generally steep. On top of that, there have been many controversies and recalls of the Cybertruck over the years. While used Cybertrucks have plummeted in value, not everyone is comfortable with a second-hand car.

Thankfully, the Cybertruck isn't the only option out there if you're looking for an EV pickup truck. Several other auto companies offer electric pickups that cost less. These pickup trucks might fit your budget more easily and still perform well, whether you're looking for something for work or for your weekend adventures. We'll compare the power and range figures to help you make an informed decision.