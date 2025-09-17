How Does NASA Add Features To Rovers Already On Mars?

One in-progress mission is the Curiosity rover, which was launched in November 2011 to land inside the Gale Crater. Its purpose is to find out if Mars ever supported life on a microbial scale. Across the years, it has explored locations such as Mount Sharp, the Vera Rubin Ridge, Bridger Basin, and Naukluft Plateau. It studies the landscape and sends images and data back to Earth. Interestingly, Curiosity has even sent a selfie from Mars.

Since Curiosity has been on the red planet for 13 years, it has received multiple software updates. The team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California was worried about wear and tear on the wheels due to the harsh surface of Mars. Across 18 months, the team developed an algorithm that would allow Curiosity to more effectively manage its wheel functions in difficult terrain, directing it to be a more cautious driver overall. This software program was then uploaded long-distance to Curiosity in March of 2017.

In early 2023, the JPL team did another driving-related software upgrade to Curiosity. The update had an extensive list of 180 changes. One of the most critical was for it to process images faster while driving, reducing the time needed for it to stop, process the terrain, and understand how it is supposed to navigate over it. The time was reduced from a full 60 seconds to just a few seconds, allowing Curiosity to accomplish more in a shorter amount of time.