How To Install Ubuntu On A Chromebook (And What You Should Know Before You Try)

Chromebooks are low-cost laptops that mostly target students and educators. While running ChromeOS under the hood makes them efficient, they lack a strong upgrade path and full-featured options associated with a traditional operating system. This is because ChromeOS is a lightweight cloud-based operating system that's designed around the Chrome browser. As a result, Chromebooks often face software compatibility issues, lack gaming options, and need internet connectivity for most tasks. That said, you can install other operating systems like Ubuntu to unlock the full potential of your Chromebook.

Ubuntu is a free operating system based on Debian – a popular version of Linux originally launched in 1993. One of the major benefits of choosing Ubuntu is its high hardware compatibility alongside modern drivers. This allows Ubuntu to work well on a variety of machines of varying power levels, especially for laptops that have reached their expiration.

In order to install Ubuntu, you'll first need to do a couple of things. This includes enabling Developer Mode on your Chromebook by booting into Recovery Mode. The process is slightly different depending on your Chromebook model, so be sure to check with your manufacturer to find the correct process. Installing Linux can feel like a complicated process, but following the steps below should have you up and running in no time.