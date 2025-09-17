Who Actually Invented The Lightbulb?

Everyone knows we have to thank Thomas Edison for inventing the electric lightbulb, one of the most impactful innovations in human history ... or do we? Regarded by many as the greatest inventor of all time, Edison secured over 1,000 patents in his name. But throughout his life and after it, the man was dogged by accusations of plagiarism. The truth is that Edison often acted more as an improver than an inventor, with an unwillingness to give credit to those whose ideas he built upon. The electric lightbulb, his greatest claim to fame, was no different.

Edison released his famous lightbulb in 1879, and it became the first commercially successful form of electric lighting in the world. However, the roots of this technology can be traced back over three-quarters of a century earlier, long before Edison was even born. It would be wrong to say that the lightbulb was a singular invention. Rather, it was a technology developed over decades, through incremental achievements made by several people across both the United States and Europe. The earliest forms of electric lighting will look very unfamiliar from a modern vantage point, but without them, the work of Thomas Edison, and all the advancements made after him, would not have been possible.