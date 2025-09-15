How To Download And Install iOS 26 On Your iPhone
After three months of beta testing, Apple is finally releasing iOS 26 to iPhone users today. Going by past years' trends, the update should be available around 1 PM ET, along with the official releases for iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. These updates mark an important milestone for Apple, as the company is adding consistency to the naming of its software updates.
More than that, it brings the new Liquid Glass UI to all Apple users across the globe. Though Liquid Glass is more noticeable on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple is also adding the translucent UI elements to visionOS, tvOS, and watchOS. If you want to be among the first few users to install the stable version of iOS 26 and take advantage of all the new features, here's how to download and install the latest iOS 26 update on your iPhone. The same set of instructions is also applicable if you have an iPad.
How to install iOS 26 on your device
It's always recommended to back up your device before installing a major new software update. You can do that by going to Settings > Apple Account > iCloud > iCloud Backup, and tapping Back Up Now. Once done, follow the steps below:
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
- Go to General > Software Update.
- Refresh the page to view the available update.
- Hit the Install button to start updating your iPhone.
If it's not available yet, it could be because you're a bit too early. You can also install the beta version by selecting it from the Software Update section. In case you're wondering if your iPhone will get the iOS 26 update, here's the list of supported devices:
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)
- iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
It's worth noting that not all iOS 26 features may be available on all iPhone models, since the ones related to Apple Intelligence will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer devices.