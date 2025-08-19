Apple's Liquid Glass Guidelines In iOS 26 May Hint At Unreleased Products

Twitterrific's developer Craig Hockenberry recently published an interesting analysis of Apple's Liquid Glass guidelines — the design language Apple has been teasing for over a year. As summarized by Hockenberry, Apple asks developers to avoid corners and focus on "concentricity," which might not make much sense for those updating their apps to iOS 26 at this moment. While we have already seen developers making huge changes to their apps and visuals for a more seamless experience on iPhones, iOS 26 might hint at more profound changes, beyond just the clear icons and glass effect.

Hockenberry notes that with iOS 11, Apple also added safe area insets, and it wasn't clear why developers should avoid some parts of the screen. After the company unveiled the iPhone X with its notch and the home tab indicator, everything made sense. That said, we might be getting closer to the iOS 11 moment, as iOS 26 asks developers to avoid corners. Still, while we don't expect to see a big product announcement in the coming months, this update could be teasing the next generation of Apple products.