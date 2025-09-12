Android's Next Big Update Could Fix One Of Desktop Mode's Biggest Annoyances

While being able to swap to desktop mode and use your phone as a computer connected to an external display is handy, there's no denying that accidentally swiping over to your phone's tiny display when using another monitor can be very annoying and disorienting. That's why the introduction of Universal cursor is such a big deal — even if the setting itself sounds like a small upgrade.

To use Universal cursor, you'll need to visit Settings > Connected Devices > External displays and then select the toggle next to Universal cursor to disable it. The feature comes enabled by default. Disabling it will also turn off the ability to rearrange your displays, as you won't need to worry about that if you aren't moving your cursor between them.

Android's built-in desktop mode still has a long way to go before it can fully stand up to Samsung DeX, which is built into every Samsung phone now. It's also a good sign that Google is dedicated to improving desktop mode, and that it hasn't simply thrown the feature in just to appease long-standing Android fans. In the past we've also seen Google using its QPR updates as a way to upgrade Google Maps with new features, and even as a driving force for a new dark mode fix for Android 16.