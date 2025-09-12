Gemini Live Might Get More Google Maps Integration In The Future
Google may once again be getting ready to upgrade Gemini Live's capabilities. The AI assistant can already see everything you see thanks to Gemini Live's camera sharing. Furthermore, Gemini can even guide you through the world, if you let it. Now, according to some reports, it looks like Google may be adding more Google Maps support to Gemini Live in the form of information cards that pop up when highlighting landmarks and locations.
According to a recent APK teardown by Android Authority, Gemini Live will soon get Google Maps info cards portrayed directly into the Gemini Live viewfinder. The feature was spotted in v16.35.63 of the latest Google app's beta, and it looks like it will expand on Gemini's current capabilities to tell you more about the places you highlight with the AI assistant.
You can already test out the basics of this functionality by visiting a restaurant or landmark and then accessing Gemini Live and starting up your camera viewfinder. However, with the Google Maps extension, this will now provide even more information than before.
Gemini Live's upcoming Google Maps extension feeds you more info
According to screenshots shared by Android Authority, it looks like the Google Maps extension essentially tosses up different info cards onto the screen. These cards include information like the name of the location that you're highlighting, as well as information like the current review score that location has on Google Maps.
Reports also suggest that the feature will highlight multiple cards on your screen if Gemini detects multiple names for the same location. It doesn't look like Gemini is actually feeding off your phone's location information — at least not in this particular case. The reports also note that the feature will even work if you aren't using Gemini Live's camera viewfinder, so if you prefer just talking to the AI with your voice, then you can still get new information based on that, too.
Of course, since this is all found in an APK teardown, there's no telling when Google will launch this feature, or if it will even launch it at all. Combined with other possible upcoming Gemini features — like Gemini Live's possible redesign — this feature could be one step closer to making Google's AI a proper smartphone assistant that can help you in several different ways.