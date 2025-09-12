Gemini Live Might Get More Google Maps Integration In The Future

Google may once again be getting ready to upgrade Gemini Live's capabilities. The AI assistant can already see everything you see thanks to Gemini Live's camera sharing. Furthermore, Gemini can even guide you through the world, if you let it. Now, according to some reports, it looks like Google may be adding more Google Maps support to Gemini Live in the form of information cards that pop up when highlighting landmarks and locations.

According to a recent APK teardown by Android Authority, Gemini Live will soon get Google Maps info cards portrayed directly into the Gemini Live viewfinder. The feature was spotted in v16.35.63 of the latest Google app's beta, and it looks like it will expand on Gemini's current capabilities to tell you more about the places you highlight with the AI assistant.

You can already test out the basics of this functionality by visiting a restaurant or landmark and then accessing Gemini Live and starting up your camera viewfinder. However, with the Google Maps extension, this will now provide even more information than before.