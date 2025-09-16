3 Best Wireless HDMI Transmitters You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HDMI is the most popular interface for connecting audio and video devices, such as your TV, projector, streaming device, gaming console, and soundbars. However, it's not always possible to connect an HDMI cable if the two devices you're trying to connect are some distance away. You may also not want to run a long cable across your room for aesthetic reasons. Fortunately, a wireless HDMI transmitter is the device to solve this very issue. It's a combination of a transmitter and a receiver, which are plugged into the HDMI ports on your source device, such as a Google TV Streamer, and a display.

The transmitter converts the digital HDMI signal it gets from the source into a radio frequency signal, which is then broadcast wirelessly over a 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or 60GHz band. The receiver then converts the radio signal to a digital signal and transfers it to your display. All this is done in real-time, giving you a seamless experience. However, it's important to remember that a wired HDMI connection between two devices will always be more reliable. That said, if you want a wireless HDMI transmitter, here are the best options as per Amazon buyers.