3 Best Wireless HDMI Transmitters You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
HDMI is the most popular interface for connecting audio and video devices, such as your TV, projector, streaming device, gaming console, and soundbars. However, it's not always possible to connect an HDMI cable if the two devices you're trying to connect are some distance away. You may also not want to run a long cable across your room for aesthetic reasons. Fortunately, a wireless HDMI transmitter is the device to solve this very issue. It's a combination of a transmitter and a receiver, which are plugged into the HDMI ports on your source device, such as a Google TV Streamer, and a display.
The transmitter converts the digital HDMI signal it gets from the source into a radio frequency signal, which is then broadcast wirelessly over a 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or 60GHz band. The receiver then converts the radio signal to a digital signal and transfers it to your display. All this is done in real-time, giving you a seamless experience. However, it's important to remember that a wired HDMI connection between two devices will always be more reliable. That said, if you want a wireless HDMI transmitter, here are the best options as per Amazon buyers.
Braidol Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver
This nifty gadget from Braidol uses 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands to transmit your HDMI signal across your home and has a claimed range of up to 100 feet, which should be sufficient for most casual use cases. It's most suitable for 1080p content and includes the ability to downscale content if connected to a 4K source. The Braidol offering has a compact and sleek design — similar to a streaming stick — and features an LED display to indicate the device's status. While both the HDMI transmitter and receiver have full-size HDMI connectors, the company bundles Mini and Micro HDMI adapters to use with devices like cameras that don't have a full-size HDMI port.
The Braidol Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver carries a list price of $130. However, it almost always sells for $72. It has also received excellent reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.8 out of five, with over 670 reviews. Most buyers appreciate the seamless installation and setup process, while others appreciate its signal stability and the presence of a screen that makes troubleshooting easy. The only areas of complaint are the lack of HDCP support and the less-than-perfect quick start guide; HDCP is often required to play 4K content from streaming services. So if you're not going to be doing that, it shouldn't matter.
Graige Wireless HDMI Extender
If you want a wireless HDMI transmitter that can relay a 4K signal, the Graige Wireless HDMI Extender is a good option. It's capable of sending a 4K 30Hz video signal wirelessly and has an impressive 1,000 feet range. However, your devices likely have to be in line of sight to get the top end of that range. As high-resolution signal transmission can often cause such devices to overheat, the company has included a fan and aluminum plates for effective heat dissipation. Another highlight of the Graige product is the bundled IR kit that can seamlessly forward the inputs from your remote to the source device.
Moreover, it offers a choice of nine Wi-Fi bands to help you avoid any congestion. The Graige HDMI extender will cost you $170 and has received generally favorable reviews on Amazon, with buyers giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five in over 280 reviews. Most shoppers like the extender's easy setup process, low latency, and good picture quality. However, some buyers mentioned the lack of support for interfaced video formats (often used by TV broadcasts) and a lower range than claimed.
TTQ Wireless HDMI Kit
The TTQ Wireless HDMI Kit is similar to the Braidol Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver — sharing most of the features, including a 100-foot range and 4K video support. You also get a metal build and a sleek design, with a built-in LED display to view the device status. Like most other similar wireless HDMI kits, it relies on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands to transmit your audio and video signals. Although the company includes most things you need to get started in the box, such as USB-C cables for power, an HDMI extension cable, and Micro and Mini HDMI adapters, there is no power supply, an absence that has been highlighted by some of its buyers.
The TTQ Wireless HDMI Transmitter will set you back $146 and has largely positive reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five from over 820 reviews. Most buyers are satisfied with its video quality, plug-and-play setup, and reliability. That said, a small section of user reviews includes complaints about encountering lag and overheating.