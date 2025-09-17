Does TSA Let You Bring Video Game Consoles In Your Carry-On?
Traveling with a full-sized game console can be a bit of a daunting endeavor. Even packing up a PlayStation or Xbox for a road-bound journey requires careful planning, because the last thing you want is for your precious hardware to be rattled the wrong way. The same goes for flying, which also entails getting you and your console through TSA security checkpoints.
In case you didn't know, most airport security teams should actually be pretty lax when it comes to processing your gaming tech. According to the TSA's site, full-sized video game consoles can travel in either a carry-on or a checked bag.
There's even a dedicated Xbox entry on the TSA's list of items you're typically allowed to bring on a flight. You should also have no issue taking along controllers, headsets, and several other gaming accessories. All you'll really need to worry about is ensuring all your cords are wrapped up, and that whatever bag you're housing the console in will fit in an overhead bin or underneath your seat.
What if the TSA says no anyway?
TSA agents will always have the final say as to what's cleared for travel and what items may pose an issue for a flight. This Reddit post tells the tale of someone being prevented from taking an Xbox Series X on a flight.
Based on what we gleaned, it seems this had more to do with the size of the console's power brick. Nonetheless, this ended up turning into a headache for the OP, resulting in them jumping through a few hoops to have their Xbox mailed back to their home address. Situations like that one seem to be the exception rather than the norm, but you should always be prepared for the worst at the airport.
Speaking of which, putting your console in your carry-on is one of the best ways to make sure it doesn't get lost, stolen, or damaged. If you absolutely have to put a full-sized console in a checked bag, the TSA recommends storing it in a hard case with extra padding. Alternatively, you could pack a layer of clothes at the bottom of a bag, with your console in the middle, and another layer of clothing on top.
Get there early, be prepared, and enjoy your flight
You never know what kind of check-in experience you're going to have at the airport: You could arrive three hours early and be stuck in the longest of boarding and TSA lines or come barreling in 20 minutes before your flight departs, only to be whisked through security with zero hassle.
Considering those crapshoot logistics, it's always a good idea to show up early, and the same goes for those of us bringing our PlayStation. This gives you the extra time you'll need to board your flight if a TSA agent needs to do a more thorough scan of your console and other belongings. You'll also want to make sure your game console goes into a separate TSA bin, much like you would do with a laptop or tablet.
If you're going to be flying a lot, it may even be worth investing in TSA PreCheck, as this travel benefit allows you to keep electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in your bag when going through security. You also won't have to remove shoes, belts, or light jackets.