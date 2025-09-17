Does TSA Let You Bring Video Game Consoles In Your Carry-On?

Traveling with a full-sized game console can be a bit of a daunting endeavor. Even packing up a PlayStation or Xbox for a road-bound journey requires careful planning, because the last thing you want is for your precious hardware to be rattled the wrong way. The same goes for flying, which also entails getting you and your console through TSA security checkpoints.

In case you didn't know, most airport security teams should actually be pretty lax when it comes to processing your gaming tech. According to the TSA's site, full-sized video game consoles can travel in either a carry-on or a checked bag.

There's even a dedicated Xbox entry on the TSA's list of items you're typically allowed to bring on a flight. You should also have no issue taking along controllers, headsets, and several other gaming accessories. All you'll really need to worry about is ensuring all your cords are wrapped up, and that whatever bag you're housing the console in will fit in an overhead bin or underneath your seat.