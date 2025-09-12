You Can Help NASA Track The Artemis II Mission - Here's How

This isn't the first time NASA has put out a casting call for on-the-ground spacecraft trackers: This same volunteer initiative was rolled out for the first leg of the Artemis campaign, in which 10 participants used ground-based Doppler antennas to pinpoint and study fluctuations in Orion's radio waves.

At this point, Orion is scheduled to embark on the Artemis II mission no later than April 2026, and those interested in volunteering have until October 27, 2025, to apply. NASA provides a line-item breakdown of precisely what it's looking for from participants, which can be found here.

We've also put together a TL;DR version: You're required to provide one-way Doppler data at no cost to either NASA or the U.S. government. You'll also need to provide a detailed description of your RF-tracking rig, including part numbers and performance characteristics. NASA will also want to see a documented track record of the interested parties' previous spacecraft-tracking exercises.

If you can check all those boxes (plus a few more), you'll need to submit a volunteer application via email with requested materials taking up no more than five pages, using Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, or PDF. Use single space, 12-point, Times New Roman font, and submit using the following file-naming format: Artemis II Tracking_RFI_[insert company name].doc. Points of contact are Marta Shelton at marta.b.shelton@nasa.gov, and Antwan G. Reid at antwan.g.reid@nasa.gov.

We human beings haven't been lunar-bound in a minute. The last time astronauts manned a spacecraft to the Moon was in 1972, as part of the Apollo program. While the Artemis I mission (completed in 2022) was pivotal in testing the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the first leg of the quest featured zero astronauts on board.