Need More Storage? Here's How To Set An SD Card As Default Storage On Android Phones

Most people that buy a modern Android phone expect it to work out of the box with minor tinkering. That's also true of various phone features, like reliable connectivity, performance, and storage. But every phone and every device has its limitations. Most phones come with a maximum storage limit, designated by the capacity of the internal flash or storage drive. When you run out of default storage space on Android phones, it can be frustrating. No more pictures, no more videos, no more apps, games, or otherwise until you delete some content. That's why SD cards exist.

SDXC, microSD, and flash drives are all part of a peripheral category called external storage. They're called "external" because they're not embedded inside the device, but instead inserted or plugged in. For example, you can insert a microSD card into your smartphone as long as it has an SD card slot, essentially expanding your storage capacity.

That then allows you to use an SD card as extra storage space on Android phones, so all your new pictures, videos, and content are saved on it, instead of internal phone storage. But what if you want to substitute an installed microSD card as default storage on Android?