USB Flash Drive Or External Hard Drive: Which Storage Solution Should You Use?

When you are in the market for external storage solutions, two of the most common options you'll find are USB flash drives and external hard drives. Despite the difference in their names, both use the USB interface to connect to your computer or phone and can store data. However, both storage drives have their advantages and disadvantages, which play a vital role in making one more suitable for you than the other.

USB flash drives, also referred to as thumb drives or pen drives, are a compact storage medium that uses flash memory modules and have a built-in USB connector to plug into different devices. The lack of any moving parts makes them reasonably durable against physical drops and shocks.

External hard drives, on the other hand, are much larger in size and typically don't have a built-in USB connector; instead, they rely on USB cables. Unlike flash drives, they are electromechanical in nature and have magnetic disks or platters for storing data. These mechanical and moving parts makes them less durable in case of an accident, though they often add more storage capacity at an affordable price.