5 Settings That Are Ruining Your Steam Deck Experience

Since it's a portable Linux computer, the Steam Deck offers a metric ton of customization options right out of the box. There are a lot of ways to make it the ideal machine for your particular brand of gaming. Add custom joystick caps, slap on a case, or you can even replace the screen via DIY. On the software front, you can adjust a wide variety of settings for whatever you want to do. Whether that's emulation, PC gaming, or streaming from another platform or console like Xbox. Not to mention, the Deck handles older PC games well, along with a host of newer titles, so there's always something to play.

But just because there are a lot of settings available to change and personalize doesn't necessarily mean you should. A better way to put that would be to say that sometimes, adjusting or ignoring certain settings may result in a sub-par experience. That's precisely why individual game performance profiles exist and why you can create them. You can establish core settings on a game-by-game basis instead of being confined to one, system-level settings profile.

While you're customizing those game profiles, you should know there are some settings that may ruin your Steam Deck experience if you don't know what you're doing or ignore them outright.