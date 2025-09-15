AirPods Get 6 New Features In Latest Firmware Update Following iOS 26 Launch

Following the release of iOS 26, Apple is also updating the AirPods firmware and bringing several new features to AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. Here are all of the new features you can expect to find in the update that is rolling out right now:

Introduced on AirPods Pro 3, Apple is also bringing real-time translation for in-person conversations to the rest of its earbuds with H2 chips. Speech can be translated between English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Studio-Quality Recording: Apple says the microphones of AirPods now offer an even higher quality when recording your voice, making the earbuds perfect for interviews, podcasts, and more.

Camera Remote: If you have your AirPods connected to an iPhone running iOS 26, you can now press and hold on the AirPods stem to start recording a video or take a photo.

Sleep Detection: AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 can automatically detect when you fall asleep and stop playing songs, podcasts, or videos. You need to go to your AirPods settings and activate "Pause Media When Falling Asleep."

Charging Reminders: iOS 26 now offers a reminder that it's time to charge your AirPods case, ensuring you are never without power when you want to listen to your favorite songs.

CarPlay tweak: iOS 26 also offers a new "Keep Audio in Headphones" toggle, so whenever you're using CarPlay, you can take the call on your earbuds and not on the car's speakers.

Next up, we'll walk you through how you can update your AirPods manually.