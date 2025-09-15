AirPods Get 6 New Features In Latest Firmware Update Following iOS 26 Launch
Following the release of iOS 26, Apple is also updating the AirPods firmware and bringing several new features to AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. Here are all of the new features you can expect to find in the update that is rolling out right now:
- Live Translation: Introduced on AirPods Pro 3, Apple is also bringing real-time translation for in-person conversations to the rest of its earbuds with H2 chips. Speech can be translated between English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.
- Studio-Quality Recording: Apple says the microphones of AirPods now offer an even higher quality when recording your voice, making the earbuds perfect for interviews, podcasts, and more.
- Camera Remote: If you have your AirPods connected to an iPhone running iOS 26, you can now press and hold on the AirPods stem to start recording a video or take a photo.
- Sleep Detection: AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 can automatically detect when you fall asleep and stop playing songs, podcasts, or videos. You need to go to your AirPods settings and activate "Pause Media When Falling Asleep."
- Charging Reminders: iOS 26 now offers a reminder that it's time to charge your AirPods case, ensuring you are never without power when you want to listen to your favorite songs.
- CarPlay tweak: iOS 26 also offers a new "Keep Audio in Headphones" toggle, so whenever you're using CarPlay, you can take the call on your earbuds and not on the car's speakers.
Next up, we'll walk you through how you can update your AirPods manually.
How to update your AirPods firmware
Earlier this year, Apple addressed how to properly update the AirPods firmware. Unlike an iOS update, users can't just go to Settings and manually choose to get the new version. Still, it's fairly easy to get your earbuds updated. Follow the steps below after you have iOS 26 on your device:
- Make sure your AirPods are within Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi.
- Place your AirPods in the charging case and close the lid.
- Connect the case to power using a charging cable and USB charger or port.
- Keep the lid closed and wait at least 30 minutes while the firmware updates.
- Open the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your device.
- Check the firmware version again to confirm the update.
It's important to note that these features are available to AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4. We'll be back with more details if we learn about any other new features that Apple has added to its earbuds with the latest firmware.