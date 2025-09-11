AirPods Pro 3 Raise The Bar, But Is Upgrading From AirPods Pro 2 Worth It?

One of Apple's most popular products just got an upgrade. This Monday, Apple introduced the all-new AirPods Pro 3. While there are some notable improvements from the previous generation, they aren't quite as big an upgrade as the first to the second generation. That said, if you're still rocking Lightning or USB-C AirPods Pro 2 with solid battery life, upgrading to these new ones might be tricky.

First of all, Apple's not introducing a new audio chip. As such, the sound quality will remain the same. However, if you choose to upgrade to these new earbuds, Apple says the Active Noise Cancellation is twice as good as on the previous model. This is due to a reengineering of the earbuds, which made them smaller with a new foam tip that improves the fit in the ear canal.

It's always tempting to upgrade to the latest and greatest version of a device, but this one isn't quite a no-brainer. Below, we'll go over some of the reasons you might want to consider upgrading to AirPods Pro 3 as well some reasons you can skip this generation.