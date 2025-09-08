AirPods Pro 3 Launching This Year, Followed By A Bigger Upgrade In 2026

Apple is widely expected to refresh the AirPods Pro this week. The AirPods Pro 3 have appeared in various rumors over the past few months, with recent reports saying the third-generation AirPods Pro would support new health-related features, including heart rate and temperature sensors. Also, AirPods Pro 3 will get Live Translation support for in-person conversations, though the Apple Intelligence feature might not be available immediately.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst well-known for his Apple predictions, said on X over the weekend that Apple will launch the AirPods Pro 3 in the second half of 2025, which aligns with other rumors. Interestingly, he teased that a more significant hardware update will come next year, hinting at a surprise AirPods Pro refresh. The 2026 model would feature infrared (IR) cameras, a claim Kuo made a few months ago when he said AirPods might not see significant updates until 2026.

Kuo seemed to indicate that Apple might release the AirPods Pro 4 much sooner than expected. AirPods Pro don't usually receive annual updates. Also, Kuo's remark about Apple's AirPods Pro 3 launch plans seemed to suggest the wireless earphones wouldn't hit stores alongside the iPhone 17. A leaker from China called Instant Digital (via MacRumors) cleared up some of the confusion, claiming that the 2026 AirPods Pro model would be a higher-end version of the current AirPods Pro 3 model, rather than the next-generation AirPods Pro 4.