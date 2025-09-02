AirPods Pro 3 Expected To Introduce Two New Health Sensors

Apple isn't only interested in boosting the health capabilities of the AirPods Pro. As a reminder, the AirPods Pro 2 can work as hearing aids in supported markets, and now Apple is set to expand the features of the AirPods Pro to support Live Translation. The feature has been leaked more than once, with reports saying that Apple will bring Live Translation to the AirPods Pro with the iOS 26 update.

Apple did not announce the feature at WWDC 2025 when it unveiled iOS 26, which includes other AI-powered translation features for the iPhone that work in the Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps. We've speculated that the AirPods Live Translation feature might need special hardware, like the upcoming iPhone 17 series, to process data for in-person translations. Also, it was never clear whether the feature would need new AirPods Pro hardware.

The 9to5Mac report says the tipster informed them that the Live Translation feature is not ready for the AirPods Pro 3 launch and will be added via a software update in the future. However, the report doesn't say whether Live Translation for in-person communication will be exclusive to AirPods Pro 3 or available on existing AirPods Pro models.

A few days ago, Google announced a Google Translate update that makes translation of real-time conversations possible. The feature works via the Google Translate app, but the translation is processed in the cloud with the help of AI.