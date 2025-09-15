Miranda Cosgrove's 2025 Romantic Comedy Becomes A Global Netflix Streaming Hit

A young woman gets accepted into a Parisian art school — but, because it's so expensive to live in the City of Light, she decides to throw her hat into the ring as a contestant on a "The Bachelor"-style dating show called "The Honeypot." It's not about her potentially winning; she just wants to do the show for the check that will cover her living expenses in Paris.

But there's a surprise in store for Dawn (Miranda Cosgrove), the main character in the newly released Netflix comedy "The Wrong Paris" that's rocketing up the Netflix Top 10 movies chart: The dating reality series, she finds out too late, actually unfolds in a completely different Paris — the Paris that's found in Texas, and which exists less than an hour away from her hometown. Oops!

"I'm a huge rom-com lover, and one of the reasons I enjoy this genre so much is because of the aspect of escapism," Cosgrove said in a Netflix promotional interview about "The Wrong Paris," currently the #1 movie on the streaming giant in the U.S. "I hope people have fun seeing all the crazy and ridiculous physical comedy, as well as the more heartfelt moments."