Back in the day, if you ever felt like someone was watching you, you merely had to look around for a creep or two. Today, thanks to the advent of virtually invisible wireless networks, things aren't that simple. It's entirely possible to have an unauthorized and nefarious guest on your home network or hotspots and be none the wiser. Fortunately, you can check who is connected to those networks. They can connect from anywhere in range, friend or foe, neighbor or stranger. But also, the reality of having a wireless stowaway is probably slim to none, even if there is a chance.

Unsecured networks are prime targets for infiltration and snooping. After all, they're not password protected and super easy to connect to from nearly any wireless-enabled device. However, what about password-protected networks? What about when your network slows to a crawl or weird things start happening?

Paranoid or not, in those moments, it's always beneficial to know how to tell if someone is spying on your Wi-Fi network. The good news is that there are plenty of tools for monitoring and reviewing devices that are using the network, including those that belong to strangers. Here's how to check your network.