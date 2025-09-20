You Can Still See Deleted Reddit Posts - Here's How

Reddit is one of the most popular websites on the internet, consistently ranking in the top 10 most visited sites every month. With 91.2 million active users every single day, the website sees a monumental number of threads and posts across its millions of subreddits. While Reddit introduced comment searching in 2022, finding a specific post or comment can quickly become a challenge, especially if it's deleted for some reason.

There are a few options if you want to access deleted Reddit posts, despite numerous services ending operations after Reddit placed their API behind a paywall. One of them is using the Wayback Machine — a service aimed at capturing and storing digital culture by scraping billions of web pages, including Reddit. This internet archive is so comprehensive that it might even have a copy of your old MySpace page.

In order to view a Reddit post that's been deleted, simply visit the Wayback Machine and enter the URL of the Reddit thread you want to access. When you search a given URL, the Wayback Machine will show previous snapshots it may have taken of the page. As there can be multiple snapshots of some pages, viewing them lets you track a thread at different times throughout its life and see any posts that may have been deleted or altered.