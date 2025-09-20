Think Someone Is Tracking Your iPhone? Here Are 4 Warning Signs To Look Out For

If your iPhone has suddenly slowed down, its battery life has degraded considerably, or you're seeing apps that you never downloaded, these might be signs that someone is tracking your iPhone. While Apple's iOS system is fairly secure, it's not uncommon for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities such as clicking a malicious link, downloading a fake document, or opening an unknown message.

That said, it's also important to highlight that direct attacks usually target high-level personalities, such as politicians, journalists, and celebrities. After all, carrying out these attacks can be quite expensive and may require physical proximity to the user's iPhone. Still, if you think someone might be tracking your iPhone, it's better to be safe than sorry and to look for the warning signs. These warnings can range from seemingly benign signs such as overheating and battery drain to more serious ones like your iPhone rebooting out of nowhere. That said, experiencing these warnings doesn't necessarily mean you are being tracked and could stem from an overused or aging device too. Let's discover more about some common warning signs and what you can do to protect yourself.