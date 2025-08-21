Actively Exploited iPhone Flaw Has A Fix You Can Use Now

Following the release of iOS 18.6.2, Apple has now explained that this update fixes an actively exploited flaw on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Interestingly, iOS 18.6.2 comes a week after Apple seeded iOS 18.6.1, which brought back the blood oxygen tool for Apple Watch users in the U.S.

In Apple's release notes, the company says this ImageIO fix is available to all iPhone, iPad, and Mac models compatible with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Here's how the company describes the attack:

"Impact: Processing a malicious image file may result in memory corruption. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals."

While Apple says that "an out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking," anyone who's not in iOS 18.6.2 might be able to fall for this attack. Here's what it does and why you should update right away.