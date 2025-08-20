iOS 18.6.2 Now Available Less Than A Month Before iOS 26

Less than a week after the release of iOS 18.6.1, Apple has now launched another small but important update for iPhone with iOS 18.6.2. This update brings bug fixes and security patches, though it's unclear exactly what the company is fixing with this update.

Still, if Apple is taking the effort to release iOS 18.6.2 before the big iOS 26 update expected to be released later this fall, this means something needs to be fixed as soon as possible. With iOS 18.6.1, on the other hand, Apple brought back the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States.

Unavailable for the past 18 months, the company was able to bring the feature back while it was still in a legal battle against Masimo over blood oxygen patents. That said, iOS 18.6.2 could well be the last iOS 18 update before iOS 26.